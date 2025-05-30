Angels Manager Slams Yankees Winning Call
A third strike call from the New York Yankees' win against the Los Angeles Angels is causing some major controversy with the losing team.
The call, which came on a pitch from Yankees reliever Mark Leiter Jr, secured the Yankees a win with a runner on first base from the Angels. Though the player was only on first, many Angels fans contend that, had the call been different, he would have had the potential to tie the 1-0 game up. Angels manager Ron Washington denounced the call after the game, according to the New York Post.
“It was bad. I didn’t know it was that far off the plate until I just saw it,” Washington said. "It is difficult to accept, but from our vantage point, the pitch looked like it had height. I just seen it inside and (the catcher) snatched it back."
The crowd erupted after the call and Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe, who was batting, appeared to argue with the umpire. In a video of the broadcast shared by a fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, Fan Duel announcer Mark Gubicza described the call as "horrible" multiple times.
The missed call was not the only bit of excitement at Wednesday night's game. A fan also ran onto the field during the 7th inning, just narrowly evading Angels security and police before being dragged out of the stands and handcuffed. The fan missed the Yankees' 1-0 win, propelling them to a series sweep and a 5 game win streak.
New York sits at the top of the AL East with a 35-20 record on the season, trailing just the Detroit Tigers for first in the AL overall. The Pinstripes have the opportunity to continue their streak with a three game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers from Dodger Stadium.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!