Dodgers to Honor Yankees Pitcher During Game
Although he was playing for the Toronto Blue Jays at the time of last year's World Series against the New York Yankees, the Los Angeles Dodgers will be awarding Ryan Yarbrough a World Series ring for his contributions to the team's championship win in 2024.
Yarbrough pitched 32 games for the Dodgers during the regular season last year, and the team has not forgotten their debt of gratitude. According to a Dodgers team official via The Athletic, Yarbrough will receive his ring at the Dodgers upcoming series against the Yankees.
“I know they had reached out and said, ‘Hey, we’re planning to give it to you at some point, is that cool?’” Yarbrough said. “I was like, ‘Yeah, no, I will get it from you guys when I’m out there.’”
“It’s cool to be a part of that, but this (the ring) isn’t more important," he said. "Take a look at it real quick, and then put that thing away real fast.”
Yarbrough is on fire. HIs first game in the starting role was as a sub for Clarke Schmidt on May 3, and he currently enjoys a 3.06 ERA. In the Yankees' game against the Angels on Monday, Yarbrough gave up one homer to Zach Neto but took our 18 of 20 batters he was up against in an unbelievable start.
Manager Aaron Boone's faith in the veteran has paid dividends, and he is already making waves in the pitching lineup conversation with the trade deadline just over the horizon. His teammates are seeing it too.
“It’s a treat [to watch him],” Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe said of Yarbrough to The New York Post. “He’s had the career he’s had and the success he’s had for a reason. I think maybe you don’t appreciate it until you see it on a consistent basis and you’re on his team and you really get to appreciate it. He has really, really good stuff."
Yarbrough described a bittersweet feeling when asked about the Series he missed, as he was surprised to be moved away at the deadline given his performance, but he was impressed with the Dodgers' run and felt that the win was well-deserved.
“Only from the fact that I was with those guys and I was happy for them from being a part of that team and everything we had done,” he told The Athletic. “But it was also a little bittersweet since I got moved away at the deadline. So it was a little strange that way. But just being with those guys earlier in the year, you play with those guys and you know how hard they work.”
The Yankees will play their first game against the Dodgers on Friday, May 30 at 10:10 p.m.
