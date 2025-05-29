Yankees Have Something to Prove vs. Dodgers
The 2024 MLB season ended with heartbreak for the New York Yankees and their fans, as the Pinstripes fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 5 games of the World Series.
Now, New York has a chip on it's shoulder as the team faces off with their cross-coast rivals for a rematch. The 3-game series, which takes place from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, is an opportunity for the Yankees to prove themselves after last year's defeat.
It was defense that sealed New York's fate last time. While star pitcher Gerrit Cole was able to throw four hit-free innings in the Yankees' game 5 loss, an unusual error from captain Aaron Judge in center field — his first in 1,958 regular season and playoff innings — was the beginning of the end. Defensive struggles plagued not just the final game of the 2024 series, but the whole run.
Now, the Yankees are back with a vengeance, though the defensive struggles prevail. There have been several moves at third base following Oswaldo Cabrera's ankle injury, with newcomer Ben Rice expected to fill Cabrera's shoes both in the infield and in the batting lineup.
Then, there's pitching. Gerrit Cole will be absent for the entire 2025 season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. His next-best replacement in the lineup, right handed Luis Gil, is expected to return to the starting lineup this series, though there are worries he may not deliver his usual performance, as he hasn't played since February.
Fortunately for the Yankees, they boast a dominant offensive performance that leads to high-scoring games and big plays. While Judge, the Yankees' centerfielder and superstar slugger, trails behind the Dodgers' two-way talent Shohei Ohtani in runs and home runs scored, he boasts an impressive .391 batting average and .488 on base percentage. Judge leads not just the American League in those stats, but the entire MLB.
The Yankees will face-off against the Dodgers from Dodger Stadium on May 30 at 10:10 pm EST, 7:10 pm PST.
