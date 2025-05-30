Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Shines in Return to Field
New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. appears to be back in good form after a solid showing with Double-A Somerset, making contact at the plate with a single in his first at-bat in New Jersey.
Since Chisholm's oblique injury on April 30, seasoned second baseman DJ LeMahieu has been filling in at the position for him. As expected, he's doing well there, and both players have seemed hesitant to make the move to third base when asked by press.
The Yankees had Chisholm in at third base for the rehab game, which might imply that the team will want him there when he returns to New York, but manager Aaron Boone has still not announced what he plans to do.
"Maybe, we’ll see,” Boone said on Wednesday. “I want him to work over there this week and in his games over there, keep that flexibility. Then we’ll make a decision one way or the other.”
Oswaldo Cabrera, who usually plays at third, suffered a gruesome injury to his left ankle on May 12, placing him on the 10-day injured list ahead of surgery. Surgery revealed ligament damage to the ankle, and team leadership finds it unlikely he will return within the season. They need options for Cabrera's position, and Chisholm's return (as soon as Tuesday) could land him there.
Chisholm played five innings at third across the river, and came away from his three at-bats with single, a double, and a walk.
Despite a preference for second base, his primary home throughout his career, Chisholm is a team player. Boone told The New York Post that the 27-year-old has been a good sport throughout the process, willing to whatever it takes to get the Yankees a win this season.
“He’s been awesome,” Boone said. “He came in last week and was like, ‘Where do you want me this week?’ He just wants to win. He wants a ring. That’s his focus.”
