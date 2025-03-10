Inside The Pinstripes

Blockbuster New York Yankees Trade Idea With San Diego Padres Would Fix Injury Issue

The New York Yankees could offer this prospect haul to the San Diego Padres in an effort to fix their newfound pitching problem.

Oct 9, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Dylan Cease (84) throws in the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game four of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park.
The New York Yankees had been cruising with their starting rotation this offseason after signing Max Fried, but all of a sudden they need to kick things back into high gear.

With reports emerging that Gerrit Cole may need Tommy John surgery, though they are waiting on a second opinion, the Yankees may need to look to the trade market for another starting pitcher.

It is clear that they don't trust Marcus Stroman to step up and be that guy for them and the free agent market has been sufficiently combed through.

Zach Pressnell of FanSided came up with an interesting trade idea with the San Diego Padres that may be worth exploring.

This proposed trade would see New York send San Diego a prospect haul of outfielder Spencer Jones, right-handed pitcher Bryce Cunningham and southpaw Brock Selvidge in exchange for Cy Young candidate Dylan Cease.

That is a hefty price to pay for just one season of Cease, but it may be worth it for a team with championship aspirations.

The 29-year-old has finished in the top-five for Cy Young voting twice in the last three campaigns. He had a 2.20 ERA in 2022 and finished last year at a 3.47.

He has pitched at least 165 innings in the last four seasons and is a strikeout machine. When his stuff is on, it is clear that he is one of the best pitchers in all of baseball.

While three prospects are a lot to give up in a rental, it is a price that the Yankees can afford to pay to stay afloat.

Jones is the top player given up in this deal, but his status as an elite prospect has been wavering after mediocre campaigns in the minors over the last two years.

He posted a .259/.336/.452 slash line in Double-A last year with 17 home runs. His spring has been nice, but New York doesn't have an immediate need in the outfield with Jasson Dominguez being in the Majors now.

Cunningham was their second round pick last year and has yet to make his professional debut. He is a bit of an incomplete project as a pitcher so he is still likely a couple of years away from making an impact.

Selvidge is closer to Jones in that he has yet to make that jump as a prospect that many have been waiting on him to make.

With Cease in the last year of his deal, the Padres would get to reset the clock for much of their farm system. The Yankees would get to keep their status as a high-ceiling starting rotation.

