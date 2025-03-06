New York Yankees Surprising Prospects Putting Up Absurd Spring Training Stats
The New York Yankees are not generally considered at this point in time to have an elite farm system as compared to some of their rivals.
For example, while the Boston Red Sox boast three prospects in the top-15 across baseball, the Yankees only top-100 ranked young hopeful future star is Major League Baseball's No. 21 prospect Jasson Domínguez.
While Domínguez very well could end up being a star, entering the spring he was really the only household name in the prospect department throughout the organization. A month into camp, there are two young hopes for New York who have put up some absurd numbers at the plate.
Spencer Jones - currently rated as the team's No. 3 prospect - is expected to make his debut sometime this season, but he may be making a case for a spot on the Opening Day roster.
Throughout the spring - an admittedly small sample size - Jones has made 16 plate appearances and posted a scorching slash line of .429/.500/1.000 for an OPS of 1.500 and now two home runs and six RBI after a blast on Tuesday:
Beyond Jones, the Yankees No. 2 prospect has announced his presence loudly this spring as well in George Lombard Jr., who is not expected to arrive likely until 2027. At just 19 years old, Lombard Jr. has slashed .333/.412/.733 with two home runs of his own during eight games this spring.
The idea of Lombard Jr. being on the team this season at all let alone the start of the year is not realistic, but the youngster has established himself as a name fans must keep their eye on moving forward. After struggling in Single-A last season, he still has a ways to go, however continuing to show he is developing will go a long way and perhaps accelerate his arrival.
Jones has the ability to play every position in the outfield and would likely be an upgrade from what Alex Verdugo provided in 2024 depending on how the team would be willing to move things around.
If Giancarlo Stanton is out for an extended period of time which it looks like he may be, the best thing to do could be moving Domínguez - who has struggled in the field this spring - to designated hitter while Jones takes over in left could prove to be the best solution moving forward.
After telling the media he entered camp feeling "dangerous' following some tweaks to his swing, Jones has walked the walk in addition to talking the talk.
Though the 2022 first round pick does not have quite the same level of hype surrounding him in the long-term as Lombard Jr., he is going to be ready to contribute much earlier than his younger counterpart and potentially even in this upcoming campaign.
Regardless of what the plan is at the start of the season and beyond both for Jones and Lombard Jr., New York clearly has more talent on the way than they may be given credit for within the farm system.