Blue Jays Broadcaster Blasts Yankees During Devastating Loss
The New York Yankees suffered a humiliating 12-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers from Yankee Stadium to open a three game series against the AL Central club. To make matters worse, a broadcaster covering the Yankees' division rival added major insult to major injury.
During the seventh inning, one in which the Yankees allowed nine runs, Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez was on the air to cover Toronto's comback win against the Houston Astros. He had plenty of time to comment on the Pinstripes, though, deriding the club for being overly reliant on home runs.
“You know, the Yankees — they’re not a good team,” Martinez said. “I don’t care what their record is. They have a lot of wild pitches, they make a lot of mistakes in the field, they don’t run the bases very well. If they don’t hit home runs, they don’t have a chance to win.”
After the game, Yankees captain Aaron Judge threw his support behind relief pitchers Fernando Cruz and Mark Leiter Jr., who allowed the nine runs that gave the Tigers the edge they needed to win.
“The guys we brought out of the bullpen, I trust every single one of those guys,” Judge said. “They’ve gotten a lot of big outs for us, especially Cruz and Leiter, but it just didn’t get done there and kind of put us in a bad spot. We’ve just got to show up tomorrow, do our thing and we’ll be where we need to be.”
The Yankees won their most recent series against the Blue Jays, taking two out of three games. While the Pinstripes have thrown 47 wild pitches this season compared to the Jay's 29, the teams are almost tied in errors, with New York committing 82 and Toronto 81.
With the loss to the Tigers, the Yankees move to three games behind Toronto for command of the AL East. To make matters worse, the Boston Red Sox are hot on the Bronx Bomber's tail with one more win and one more loss, putting them only .001 behind the Yankees' win percentage.
After two more games against Detroit, the Yankees will travel to Fenway Park to face the Red Sox in another three game series that will serve as a make-or-break point determining the Yankees' position in the post-season. They can't afford more sloppy games like the one that led Martinez to make those comments if they want to be successful in the playoffs.
