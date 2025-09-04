MLB Insider Shares Yankees Early Free Agency Predictions
We are still two months away from Hot Stove season, but it's never too soon to look into the crystal ball for some early MLB free agency predictions. That's what ESPN's Jeff Passan did and here's his "early intel" on the New York Yankees.
Passan said he expects outfielder Cody Bellinger to opt out of his contract and hit the open market.
"At 30, Bellinger will be one of the best bats on the market when he turns down his $25 million player option (which includes a $5 million buyout)," Passan wrote. "He's on pace to put up his most home runs and RBIs since his 2019 NL MVP campaign and will seek nine figures this winter."
The insider reports he expects the Yankees to pick up the $3 million option on pitcher Tim Hill. Passan also said New York is unlikely to exercise its $5 million option on Jonathan Loaisiga, who will miss the rest of the season with a flexor strain.
When it comes to struggling closer Devin Williams, Passan thinks the right-hander won't get a deal anywhere close to the five-year, $102 million contract the New York Mets gave Edwin Diaz in November 2022.
"After entering this season primed to threaten Diaz's record deal, Williams has struggled with the Yankees and is looking at a one-year make-good deal," Passan reported. "Working in his favor: a 2.85 FIP that suggests better things to come."
Passan is hearing better things about reliever Luke Weaver.
"He's a closer for half the teams in baseball. And he's going to get paid like it this winter. Weaver just needs to keep his home run rate down," the ESPN insider noted.
When it comes to chasing some of the biggest players who will be on the open market, Passan expects the Yankees to be active. Especially when it comes to Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman, who is likely to opt out of his contract.
"Complicating matters for the Red Sox, though, are the teams in need of better production at third that might be willing to spend for what Bregman provides," Passan said. "The Phillies. The Yankees. The Tigers. And it will take more than three years this time even though he'll be going into his age-32 season.
"After one of the more lucrative pillow contracts ever, Bregman is bound to get the five-year-plus deal at an average annual value of $35 million-plus that eluded him last winter," Passan concluded.
It will be interesting to see how Yankees general manager Brian Cashman navigates the offseason and just how much of Hal Steinbrenner's money he will be allowed to spend. That will no doubt be influenced by how the Yankees finish out the season and what kind of run (if any) they can make in the postseason.
