Yankees' Aaron Judge Surpasses Legend on All-Time List
New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge has cemented his name in franchise record books once again. With his 359th home run, hit against Casey Mize of the Detroit Tigers, Judge passes catcher Yogi Berra for the fifth-most home runs hit in Pinstripes.
The run came in the first inning of the Yankees' first game of a three game series against Detroit at Yankee Stadium. Judge was the second New York batter up after a strikeout from leadoff hitter Trent Grisham. The line drive to center field gives the Pinstripes a 1-0 lead over the Tigers.
The 10-year MLB veteran is having another MVP-caliber season and his on his way to the MLB Triple Crown, leading the league in batting average (.321), on-base percentage (.443) and slugging percentage (.656). Judge is the only player remaining in the majors with a OPS greater than 1.000 (1.099).
Judge tied Berra's record in a game against the Chicago White Sox, changing the Yankee's record books for the first time since 1957. Yogi Berra spent 18 seasons with the Bronx Bombers from 1946 to 1963. He finished his legendary career (the last year of which spent with the Yankees' crosstown rival, the New York Mets) with 358 home runs, 1,430 RBI and a batting average of .285.
This is likely just the beginning of another record-breaking season for the captain. Judge stands to pass another Yankees legend on the list, too. Outfielder and New York icon Joe DiMaggio is fourth on the list with 361 homers in his 13 seasons in New York. At the rate Judge has been hitting home runs, he'll likely pass DiMaggio by the end of the month, ahead of the post-season.
The team captain offered a typically humble response to entering the top five when he tied Berra's record and will likely respond the same way to surpassing it.
"The way Yogi played the game, what he meant to the pinstripes – you know how much it meant, being a New York Yankee, to him," he said last week. "I feel the same way."
