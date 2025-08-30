Bottom of Yankees Lineup Does One Thing Well
The New York Yankees lead the league in OPS. Their .789 OPS is a result of taking their walks and putting balls into the seats at a prolific rate. They have 528 walks and 230 home runs as a team. The Dodgers are behind them with 499 walks and 201 homers, showing a significant drop off from one to two. The lineup has six everyday players with an OPS above .800, and even the black sheep of the lineup have done damage in their own way. Ryan McMahon, Austin Wells, and Anthony Volpe have all been disappointing, but even they are joining the home run parade this year.
Volpe, Wells, and McMahon are all on pace to hit 60 home runs between the three of them. It feels surprising even to say that, because much has been made of their individual disappointing seasons. However, if there is one thing the 2025 Yankees do best, it's hit the long ball, giving credence to the name "Bronx Bombers."
The much-maligned shortstop who was plucked from Delbarton High School and dropped into the fire as the shortstop of the future added to his home run total in the second game of the four-game set against the White Sox. He hit his 19th home run, which was a 406-foot blast to right-centerfield. Volpe exhibited an uncharacteristic level of bat speed on that swing, swinging it 78.6 MPH, which is 6 MPH higher than what he averages on the season.
It was one of those classic Volpe homers he hits sometimes. It looks like it floats off his bat, but you don't realize how hard he hit it or how far it is going.
Behind him in homers is the disappointing sophomore catcher Wells, who has quietly hit 18 home runs on the season. Wells has finally seen a little more playing time after losing catching duties for a brief period to Ben Rice, the unranked prospect turned renaissance man who'll play wherever he is asked. With Wells playing a little more, he has looked a bit better of late. He has three home runs in his last 25 plate appearances.
According to Statcast, he has an average exit velocity of 91.6 MPH in this time frame with a 23.1% barrel rate. It's a short sample size, but after contributing very little for a large swath of the season, every little bit does count as the Yankees get close to October and the Yankees hope to keep their AL East dreams alive.
The third of the lineup's black sheep, McMahon, may have proven to be the most expensive defense-first player in baseball, but he has matched Wells' total of 18 home runs. Last night, he almost added another with a deep fly ball that was caught at the wall. His loud flyout came off his bat at 106.8 MPH and fell just a few feet short of where Volpe's ball landed.
The Yankees are hoping this is a sign of things to come for McMahon. His bat has largely been disappointing, as he has acknowledged. Sixteen of his 18 home runs were hit in Colorado, and the org was hoping a better environment and the short porch would help get him going.
The one thing about McMahon is that the potential is there. It's why the Colorado Rockies paid him at one point. His 93.4 MPH average exit velocity is in the 96th percentile in baseball, and his 12.4% barrel rate is in the 76th percentile. McMahon also has a great eye. His 12.1% walk rate is in the 85th percentile. It just doesn't help that he has a 31% K rate, which brings his yearly totals closer to Volpe territory.
All three of these guys have struggled this season for longer than they've been good. Even with the homers now and then, it's frustrating to watch how little they have added over the course of a full season. There's a reason all three have a sub-90 wRC+. Still, if the power threat is there, they probably won't be removed from the lineup. Aaron Boone has said as much about Volpe, professing an adoration some have found confusing and since McMahon and Wells are actually good defensive players, they'll get the leash they have, too.
