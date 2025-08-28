Former Yankees Infielder Announces Run for Congress
A former New York Yankees infielder is stepping off the field and into a new arena: Congress. Ex-Yankees first baseman Mark Teixeira, who retired in 2016 after eight seasons in Pinstripes, announced that he will be running for Congress in Texas' 21st District. The district is located in the Texas Hill Country north of San Antonio and west of Austin.
Teixeira, 45, began his MLB journey in 2001 when he was drafted fourth overall by the Texas Rangers and debuted in 2003. He spent three seasons with the Rangers, who traded him to the Atlanta Braves midway through the 2007 season. After two more moves, he signed with the Yankees, joining the club before their most recent World Series win in 2009.
During that series, Teixiera hit three RBI and a home run, helping propel the Yankees to a win over the Philadelphia Phillies. A native of Maryland, Teixeira is a three-time All-Star and five-time Golden Glove recipient. He finished his major-league career slashing .268/ .360/ .509. Since retiring, Teixiera served as NL hitting coach for the 2024 All-Star Futures Game, featuring prospects from both leagues.
The announcement comes after the incumbent candidate, Representative Chip Roy, announced he would not seek re-election for his Congressional seat to run for Texas Attorney General. According to the post, which was shared on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, Teixiera and his wife, Leigh "returned to Texas to raise their children, pursue new business opportunities, and continue their charitable outreach supporting education and Christian ministries."
Teixiera is not the first former member of the Yankees to turn his attention to political aspirations. Yankees president Randy Levine was reportedly connected to the White House earlier this year in a bid to serve as White House Chief of Staff for President Trump following the departure of John Kelly. In 1927, former Yankees pitcher Harry C. Harper began a political career that would eventually lead him to serve as Commissioner of Labor for New Jersey, as well as several other political positions.
Teixiera and his opponents have until November 2026 to campaign for the seat.
