Insider: Yankees’ Aaron Boone, Brian Cashman in Jeopardy
The New York Yankees stopped the bleeding Sunday with their 7-2 win over the Boston Red Sox. But the Yankees lost three of four games over the weekend to their rivals, who claimed the season series and leap-frogged them in the American League Wild Card standings.
So at what point do manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman have to worry about their job security? According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, that time could be coming soon.
"You wonder where this is all going. What happens if they miss the playoffs? Unlikely, but what happens?" Rosenthal pondered Sunday.
"More likely, they could get knocked out early. That's certainly a scenario we can envision happening. Does Aaron Boone come back? Does Brian Cashman come back? Or do they finally turn the page? All of this seemingly is in play," Rosenthal added.
Masslive.com's Sean McAdam thinks Boone in particular could be on the hot seat.
"If this weekend served as a referendum on Yankee manager Aaron Boone, it didn’t go well. Boone’s list of people defending him seem to dwindle by the day," McAdam wrote Sunday.
"It’s not all Boone’s fault that his team too often is guilty of sloppy play and poor fundamentals. But he bears some of the responsibility. And when he attempts to publicly defend the mistakes that get made, he comes across as an apologist for his players," McAdam noted.
The New York Post's Joel Sherman turned up the heat after watching the Yankees drop the first two games of the series.
"I want to apologize for stating over and over this year that the Yankees are good at only one thing — hitting a ball over a fence. Because they also are experts at throwing to the wrong base. Anthony Volpe and Jasson Domínguez did so in the same inning Friday night," Sherman wrote Saturday.
Boone is in his eighth season as Yankees manager. New York plucked him from the ESPN broadcast booth after firing Joe Girardi following the 2017 season. With Boone at the helm, the Yankees have missed the playoffs just once (2023). But the club's World Series drought remains in place.
Before this season, the Yankees gave Boone a two-year contract extension which runs through 2027.
Cashman's tenure with the Yankees dates back to 1986. He's been general manager since 1998 and had a hand building the rosters of New York's last five World Series winners.
After the 2022 season, the Yankees gave Cashman a four-year contract extension which runs through 2026.
