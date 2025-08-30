Jazz Chisholm Joins Rare Yankees History
You know your statistical anomaly is a good one when Rickey Henderson did it once, too. Jazz Chisholm Jr. found himself in rarified air amid the second game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees. It happened during a Ryan McMahon six-pitch at-bat, when Chisholm stole his 25th base of the year, and put himself in the 25/25 club. Only six other Yankees have accomplished this before.
The others to hit 25 home runs and steal 25 bases were Bobby Bonds in 1975, the aforementioned Henderson in 1986, Alfonso Soriano in 2002 and 2003, Alex Rodriguez in 2004, and Curtis Granderson in 2011. This is the type of dynamic offense they hoped Chisholm would provide. His contributions have been so electric that he etched his name next to two all-time greats and a few productive players who were as active on the base paths and at the plate as he was.
It has been an emotional week for the 27-year-old second baseman, who revealed this weekend that he lost a close friend. While he is going through a tough moment in his life, he has somehow played some of his best baseball of the year. This week, four of his six hits were homers. He has eight RBI and two stolen bases.
After a hot week, not only has Chisholm put himself in rare company, but he has also emerged as one of the best second basemen in the sport. In 2025, He has 26 homers, 25 stolen bases, and is hitting .240/.339/.490. His 130 wRC+ and 4 WAR, according to Fangraphs, are both second behind Ketel Marte and first in the American League.
In the midst of such a big season, Chisholm's confidence is through the roof, and he made a bold proclamation.
"We're never satisfied with second place or third place," Chisholm said. "We just lost the World Series last year — that's second place and we still wasn't satisfied so I don't think we're gonna be satisfied with coming in second or third in the division. That would be even more upsetting than losing the World Series."
His bold statement continued.
"We're gonna go out and win that [the division] and then we're gonna go and win the World Series.
