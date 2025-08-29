Yankees' Aaron Boone Issues Another Bold Anthony Volpe Defense
It's no secret that New York Yankees fans and analysts alike think shortstop Anthony Volpe could benefit from some time in the triple-A. They've been calling for Volpe's demotion all season, but one dissenting voice has risen above all the others, and it's the only one that matters: Yankees manager Aaron Boone.
Now, Boone is defending Volpe yet again despite even more struggles in recent games. In an interview with Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, Boone once again issued a staunch defense of Volpe, claiming he hasn't lived up to expectations that were sky-high.
"First of all, he's a more offensive player than he gets credit for," Boone said. "We just hammer the struggles because, on some level, there were people that anointed him and expected so much. Even though he hasn't come close to realizing what we expect and what he expects offensively — and acknowledging a few weeks this year where he struggled even defensively — he's still a frontline defensive player at a premium position that is offensively somewhat productive."
"Now, he's obviously had a 10-day stretch where he's gone from over a .700 OPS four months into the year to below," he continued. "We want to send that guy down? What planet does that guy get sent down that's a shortstop? I don't know that planet!"
It's more than just little blunders, though. Volpe is second in the league for committed errors (18) behind Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (20). De La Cruz, at least, can hit, slashing .272/ .343/ .450 and hitting 19 homers this season for the Reds. Volpe can't say the same, as he's hitting a .207/ .271/ .397 with 18 home runs.
It's unclear why Boone won't give Volpe the chance to get some pressure off his shoulders with a stint in the minors. He's never played any position but shortstop, but could try something new with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, even if it's just for a change of pace.
Boone's backing of Volpe is one of a few reasons why he's been on the hot seat the last few weeks. Especially considering that even Volpe himself agrees he's not performing to the level he should be.
""I know I can do better. Everyone holds themselves to really high standards and we know we're not getting the job done," he said earlier in the season.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!