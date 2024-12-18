Brian Cashman Sends Clear Message to Yankees Fans Amid Max Fried Introduction
Max Fried officially signed his contract with the New York Yankees on Wednesday, putting pen to paper before addressing the media for the first time in his new pinstriped No. 54 jersey.
Also present at Fried’s introductory press conference were Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake, manager Aaron Boone, and general manager Brian Cashman—each offering insights into their first impressions of Fried, how his historic eight-year, $218 million deal came together, and their vision for how the left-handed ace will strengthen the team going forward.
Cashman, in particular, provided a detailed explanation of what drew the Yankees to Fried and how he fits into their broader offseason strategy.
"When we started this winter program, we saw the free-agent opportunities out there. Max Fried was at the very top of the list for us,” Cashman said. “He was someone that we’ve watched from afar. He obviously tore us up on a few occasions pitching for the Braves. Kind of had a lot of dreams along the way of, ‘It would be nice to have that lefty here in pinstripes,’ if that opportunity ever came up.”
Cashman added that the Yankees reached out to CAA agent Ryan Hamill and set up a Zoom call with Fried, which confirmed everything their scouts had reported about his character.
“Only question really in the end was—did he want us as well? There was a lot of competition in the end, and he had choices of where he wanted to lay his head for the coming years ahead,” Cashman said. “We’re excited that he wanted this opportunity, he wanted New York, he wanted to come here, and we’re excited to have him join what is already, we think, a very formidable rotation.”
Fried, who will turn 31 in January, is expected to slot in between 2023 AL Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole and left-hander Carlos Rodón at the top of the Yankees' rotation. New York also boasts promising depth with 2024 AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil, breakout right-hander Clarke Schmidt, and former two-time All-Star Marcus Stroman, though with much of the offseason still ahead, additional moves remain possible.
In 29 starts for Atlanta this past season, Fried posted an 11-10 record with a 3.25 ERA, a 1.16 WHIP, and an 8.6 K/9 rate. He relies on a seven-pitch mix, with his four-seam fastball, curveball, sinker, and changeup all delivering positive run values this past season.
Fried was named to his second All-Star team in 2024, further cementing a résumé that includes three Gold Glove Awards and a World Series championship. Though his postseason numbers include a 5.10 ERA and 1.49 WHIP in 20 career appearances (12 of them starts), he memorably delivered six shutout innings against the Houston Astros in the decisive Game 6 of the 2021 World Series.
In three career starts against the Yankees, Fried is 3-0 with a 2.00 ERA over 18 innings. His first career start at Yankee Stadium came on June 23, when he allowed one run on six hits, striking out four and walking none.
The Yankees have been active in the offseason, especially losing Juan Soto to their cross-town rivals, the New York Mets. In addition to signing Fried, the club traded for two-time NL Reliever of the Year Devin Williams and two-time All-Star slugger Cody Bellinger. And with plenty of offseason still to come, indications are that the Yankees are not finished making moves.
They are linked to several names to fill the voids left by Anthony Rizzo and Gleyber Torres in the infield, and Cashman confirmed that the Yankees are scheduled for an in-person meeting with star Japanese right-hander Roki Sasaki. When asked about his message to Yankees fans, the longtime GM offered a clear declaration.
"We're getting after it,” Cashman said. “Our intention is to find a way back to the World Series. Stay tuned."