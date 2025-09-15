Cody Bellinger Sends Message to Yankees Benched Rookie
The New York Yankees are looking to hold tight to their Wild Card lead and continue to climb closer to the American League East top, surpassing the Toronto Blue Jays before the end of the month. While a tall task isn't impossible, the team hasn't set themselves up to easily surpass their rivals, and will likely walk into the postseason as the Wild Card favorites.
Along the way, they've dealt with many ups and downs, and have made a number of lineup changes to try and adjust. At one point this season, rookie Jasson Dominguez was a bright spot to a team that had a few young players earning significant playing time.
When Jazz Chisholm Jr. was out with injury, Dominguez stepped in and filled the role well, but has since started to struggle. Now, with a .257/.331/.389 stat line and some not-so-great play on defense in the outfield, Dominguez has found himself with limited playing time.
Star outfielder Cody Bellinger still believes in his rookie teammate, though. Despite the struggles, Bellinger sees good things on the horizon for Dominguez as his MLB career progresses. Speaking with Randy Miller of NJ.com, the veteran sent his advice and thoughts on the rookie and how he sees things turning out long-term.
"I think for myself, you learn through failure," Bellinger said. "I failed a ton of times wherever I was at in the outfield or at first base. You've just got to learn from the failure."
The Yankees aren't going to give up on Dominguez anytime soon. While his place in the lineup this season may be diminishing, they need the rookie to step up for the future, and they're going to work through the growing pains now in order for him to be a star later.
With the playoffs around the corner, don't expect manager Aaron Boone to try and push through those struggles on a nightly basis, but as he keeps players fresh for October, Dominguez is going to get playing time, and plenty of opportunities to re-earn the respect of his team.
