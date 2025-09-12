Inside The Pinstripes

President Donald Trump Makes Massive Yankees Prediction

The President of the United States sees big things in the New York Yankees' future.

Sep 11, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; President of the united states Donald Trump is shown on the video board before the singing of god bless america during the seventh inning between the Detroit Tigers and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
United States President Donald Trump was in attendance for the New York Yankees' recent game to commemorate the 24th anniversary of the September 11th, 2001 attacks on New York City. While meeting with players before the game, the third of a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers, Trump issued a bold prediction for the Yankees' future.

“You’re gonna win. You’re gonna go all the way,” Trump said (h/t New York Post Sports), seemingly predicting the Yankees' 28th World Series win.

While there's no telling if the President's prediction for the Yankees' World Series chances will come true, they were able to nail a 9-3 victory over the Tigers, avoiding a series sweep after two embarrassing outings where the bullpen gave up nine plus runs in each game.

Much of the Yankees' victory was thanks to slugger and captain Aaron Judge, who played in right field after a game at designated hitter. Ahead of the game, Trump reportedly complimented Judge on his physical fitness and playing abilities.

“You have that much muscle, you have to hit the ball perfect,” he said “You’re a fantastic player. … You’re an unbelievable player.”

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge
Sep 11, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) warms up wearing an NYPD cap before a game against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Judge went on to slam two home runs during the game, catapulting the Yankees to an essential victory against Detroit. The hits propelled Judge to tie Joe DiMaggio for fourth on the Yankees' all-time home run leaders list. A complimentary homer from veteran slugger Giancarlo Stanton placed the duo in ninth place in MLB history for most games where both players hit a home run, with 56.

After the game, the President posed for a photo with the team, though several members were absent including outfielders Cody Bellinger and Stanton, as well as second-year Yankee Ben Rice. Following the Tigers series, the Yankees head to Fenway Park to take on their arch-rivals, the Boston Red Sox in a three game series. To make it to the World Series, the Pinstripes are going to have to be near-perfect for the rest of the regular season, as they'll have to get through both Boston and the AL East-leading Toronto Blue Jays, both of which have winning records against the Yankees in 2025.

