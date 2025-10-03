Derek Jeter Mourns Yankees Scout Who Launched an Era
New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter was scouted in 1992 by Dick Groch, and the rest was history. When Groch passed away, Jeter shared a warm goodbye to the man who gave him his shot in the major leagues.
"RIP Dick Groch," Jeter wrote on Twitter. "My Yankees scout who believed in me and signed me. Thoughts and prayers are with your family and loved ones."
In response, one fan shared an image of Groch's scouting report for Jeter. The bottom line of the report, "Summation and Signability" read, "'A Yankee'! A five tool player[.] Will be a [major league] star! +5!!"
The Yankees held a moment of silence for Groch ahead of Game 3 in their Wild Card Series (a game they went on to win 4-0, advancing them to the ALDS against the Toronto Blue Jays). They posted about Groch's most notable contribution to the team in a heartfelt post on Twitter.
"Before tonight's game, we held a moment of silence to remember longtime baseball evaluator and former New York Yankees Scout Dick Groch 💙," the Yankees wrote.
"Groch gained his most notoriety as the Yankees Scout that convinced the Front Office to draft Derek Jeter. He famously said about Jeter: "He's not going to the University of Michigan; the only place Derek Jeter is going is Cooperstown.”
"We send our sincerest condolences to Groch's loved ones."
Groch was 84 years old.
"It's the difference between going to the Kentucky Derby and the state fair," Groch once said of Jeter, per MLB.com. "When you see Secretariat, it takes your breath away.”
Jeter, a 14-time All-Star and a five-time World Series champion, lived up to Groch's evaluation. Jeter played for the Yankees for his entire career, from his 1995 call-up through his retirement in 2014. He was elected to the MLB Hall of Fame in 2020 on an almost unanimous first ballot vote, with just one member of the Baseball Writers' Association of America voting against him.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!