Derek Jeter Shares Brutal Reality for Yankees After Dodgers Loss
The New York Yankees just took an embarrassing beating by the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Derek Jeter's bleak postgame analysis didn't offer much in the way of hope.
To a postgame commentary lineup consisting of Jeter, fellow Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez, and Red Sox legend David "Big Papi" Ortiz, MLB on FOX asked about the relative competence of the two teams. The responses were harrowing, and they all seemed to agree that the American League simply can't keep up with the National League at the moment.
"The best two players, and most exciting players in the world, are Ohtani and Judge," Rodriguez said. "The American League is the JV, the National League is the Varsity, and the title, fellas, has to come through LA."
Derek Jeter pointed out that the Dodgers are the superior team, definitively, with the current respective lineups.
"The depth of the Dodgers, the National League is a superior league to the American League right now and you never know what's gonna happen at the trade deadline, these might not be the same two teams once we get into August and September but as it stands now, the Dodgers have the better team."
The Yankees loss was punctuated by Shohei Ohtani falling asleep in the dugout during a game where Aaron Judge scored the only points for the Yankees, keeping them from suffering an absolute shutout loss.
Big Papi pointed out that the Dodgers aren't in tip-top shape themselves. If the Yankees can't even beat this iteration of the 2025 Dodgers, it's not looking good going forward.
"It has been a beat-up," Ortiz said. "If you want to face the Dodgers, especially now that they have pretty much 14 players in the DL as of right now, and you still can't beat them you better fix something. You gotta figure something out."
This is the Yankees' second loss in the series, with an 8-5 loss on May 30. The last game in the series will take place on June 1 at 7:10 p.m. Brace yourself.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!