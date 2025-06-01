Yankees Aren't Ready for Pitching Change
The New York Yankees have a bit of a crowded bullpen right now, and heading into the middle part of the season, they’ve already seen a few big changes. But another to their starting rotation may be on the back burner right now.
Before the Yankees second game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, pitcher Marcus Stroman pitched a simulated game. He threw 33 pitches to live batters, with manager Aaron Boone calling it “really sharp” afterward.
Things don’t seem to be set in stone that Stroman is heading back to the lineup, though. Pitching coach Matt Blake discussed the situation and while Stroman did impress, the Yankees may not be thinking of making him a go-to just yet.
“We’ve got five starters currently, so you’re starting to talk about roster decisions,” Blake told MLB.com. “You want to give yourself as much information as possible to get to that point and make sure he’s ready to go. Then we’ll have a better idea of where it all fits together.”
Stroman was floated around as a possible trade candidate over the offseason but nothing even came to fruition. This season, he’s struggled in limited starts with a 11.57 ERA.
The Yankees remain one of the best teams in the American League and have found plenty of success in their rotation as of late. So, right now, it doesn’t seem as if Stroman will return to the mound on a regular basis.
