Yankees Top Prospect Could Be Next Major Star
New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. offered a ringing endorsement of the organization's top prospect in George Lombard Jr., a 2023 first-round pick, amidst his rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset earlier this week.
"Even though he only had one or two hits tonight—I think one—but he barreled up almost every at-bat," Chisholm told reporters, per SNY. "I mean, that’s impressive.”
After a middling campaign in his first full season as a professional last year, during which he slashed .231/.338/.334 over 497 plate appearances between Low-A Tampa and High-A Hudson Valley, Lombard has turned on the jets in 2025.
The right-handed hitting infielder remained in Hudson Valley to start the season, where he promptly pulverized the league's pitching to the tune of a .329/.495/.488 slash line over 24 games and 111 trips to the plate.
Lombard Jr.'s performance earned him a promotion to Somerset at the beginning of May, where he is currently the only teenager on the roster.
The step-up in competition has come with a bit of a learning curve, as he's batted .211/.370/.254 through 21 contests and 92 plate appearances, but Chisholm's overlooking those struggles and instead placing an emphasis on both his process and skill set.
“I know the numbers don’t show it, but when you sit there and watch this kid — who is 19 years old — make every play on defense and barrel up every pitch that he’s supposed to barrel up, you can’t wait until he gets to the big leagues and play with him in the big leagues," Chisholm said. "See what he’s got and watch him rise and shine as a star.”
MLB Pipeline ranks Lombard Jr. as the No. 1 prospect in the Yankees' farm system and No. 44 across the entire league. Entering Saturday, he ranked first in on-base percentage (.438), second in stolen bases (18), fourth in wRC+ (146) and eighth in OPS (.818) among the organization's qualified minor leaguers.
The son of Detroit Tigers bench coach and former outfielder George Lombard, who played parts of six seasons in the big leagues, Lombard Jr. will look to continue trending upward and get on the fast track to the majors himself.
