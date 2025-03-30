Does Latest Injury Update Change Timeline for Injured Yankees Slugger?
The New York Yankees started off the 2025 season with a decent amount of injuries to key players, putting 11 on the injured list prior to Opening Day.
This has seemingly lowered the ceiling of the 2024 American League champions, as they will be without many of their best players for a decent amount of time, especially Gerrit Cole, who may be the hardest one to overcome due to the nature of his injury.
One issue that was immediately concerning was designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, who came into the year with elbow epicondylitis, better known as tennis elbow, in both of his arms.
In a recent update, Stanton has begun to resume hitting and is showing positive signs in his rehabilitation. Given he was only placed on the 10-day IL, the earliest he could possibly come back is April 3, though that is a lofty expectation.
Since the injury occurred, he has had multiple rounds of PRP injections, three so far according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com as of a few weeks ago. PRP treatments or Platelet-Rich Plasma injections have become more common in recent years to treat sports injuries in localized spots, which helps to accelerate the healing process.
Aaron Boone has previously made it clear that they are taking things slow in this recovery, which makes total sense given Stanton heavily relies upon his ability to generate bat speed and power through his arms.
Having to come back from an injury like that in both arms is a tall task, especially considering he is going to have to go right back to pushing those tendons when he starts batting again.
As of right now, there is no injury timeline set for Stanton as he continues his path to recovery, and it likely is not going to be in the near future since this will take time for him to work back from.
The fact he is getting some reps in is a positive, and it means things have begun to progress for him in the right direction.
With Ben Rice filling in for the foreseeable future, they have time to let him recover as they have a valid fallback option.
But having Stanton around for the second half of the season will be a necessity.