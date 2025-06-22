Yankees Surprisingly Call Up New Starter
In the wake of Ryan Yarbrough's recent injury, right handed pitcher Allan Winans has been called up from Triple-A and will start for the New York Yankees on Monday.
In his first game with the Yankees since being picked up off waivers in January, Winans will be pitching against the Cincinnati Reds at Yankee Stadium.
The 29-year-old made his MLB debut in 2023 with the Atlanta Braves, playing two seasons with them before being designated for assignment earlier this year. He struggled in the big leagues, with a 7.20 ERA in eight games in 2023. He had a particularly rough 2024 season, with a 15.26 ERA in two starts before he was pulled.
Since, Winans has been a remarkable starter for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, with a .90 ERA and a 7-0 record in his 11 games this season. Winans made history on April 23, striking out the first 10 of 11 batters in a game against the Charlotte Knights — an accomplishment not seen in the MLB since "at least 1961".
Yarbrough was placed on the 15-day Injured List after straining his right oblique. He has reportedly been dealing with discomfort since June 13, but was retroactively placed on the IL beginning on June 20. As of now, there is no timeline for the left hander's return to the lineup.
This season, he has a 3.90 ERA in 16 games (eight starts) with a 3-1 record.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone acknowledged that the injury is a mild one, saying, "Hopefully it's not something that keeps him down from throwing for too long."
The Yankees aren't hurting for excellent pitchers this season. Fellow starter Clarke Schmidt pitched seven no-hit innings in Saturday's game with the Baltimore Orioles, claiming that he would have pitched a no-hitter if he hadn't been pulled. Marcus Stroman, Gerrit Cole, and Luis Gil remain on the IL, but the rotation is solid, and the bullpen has been consistent.
After just being optioned on Friday, relief pitcher Jayvien Sandridge has been called back up as well, to help make up for the loss of Yarbrough.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!