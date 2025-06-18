Aaron Boone Invites Yankees Legend to Join All-Star Staff
The MLB bestowed New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone with a major honor: the opportunity to manage the American League during the 2025 All-Star game. However, Boone won't be alone, he'll have the company of legendary player and Yankees manager Joe Torre acting as coach.
Torre himself served as AL manager in six different All-Star Games, so it seems natural that Boone would pick him to be at his side, along with Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt. 2025 is the first year since 2010 that a Yankees manager will oversee the AL team.
“You don’t have to answer this right now but just hear me out," Boone reportedly said to Torre before being met with an instant and enthusiastic "yes."
“Hopefully, the rest of the AL team will love having him, too," he added.
The Yankees are sure to be represented well during the All-Star game. Slugger and captain Aaron Judge hasn't missed an All-Star Game since 2019 (not including 2020, where the MLB did not host an All-Star Week due to the COVID-19 pandemic.) Other likely faces include pitchers Max Fried and Carlos Rodón.
Torre never played for the Yankees during his remarkable 17-year career from 1960 to 1977. However, he saw the team through some of its best years as manager. He managed the Pinstripes from 1996 to 2007 before doing a brief stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers until 2010, when he stepped down and into a role in broadcasting.
During his 12-season tenure in New York, the club went to the playoffs every single year, winning the American League Championship six times and the World Series four. Boone was even a member of one of Torre's teams during his sole year as a Yankee in 2003, which was also the sole year he earned All-Star honors as a player.
