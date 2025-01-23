Ex-New York Yankees Utility Man Jon Berti Signs MLB Deal With Cubs
After an injury-riddled stint with the New York Yankees last season, utility man Jon Berti is now in agreement on a contract with the Chicago Cubs. The deal was first reported by MLB insider Robert Murray of FanSided via X.
Per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Berti’s contract is guaranteed for $2 million, and there is the potential for a further $1.3 million in performance bonuses. However, it pushes the Cubs over the 40-man roster limit, so the team will need to make a subsequent move to make room for Berti once the deal is finalized.
Berti, who turned 35 on Wednesday, was acquired by the Yankees last March from the Miami Marlins in a three-team trade with the Tampa Bay Rays that sent backup catcher Ben Rortvedt from the Bronx to Tampa.
Berti was limited to just 25 games for the Yankees after hitting the 60-day injured list in May due to a strained calf. Over those 25 games, Berti slashed .273/.342/.318 with a single home run and five stolen bases. Berti suited up for the Yankees in four playoff games during the team’s march to the World Series and recorded two hits in eleven at-bats.
The versatile infielder started his MLB career at the age of 28 with the Toronto Blue Jays. The Jays selected him in the 18th round of the 2011 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Bowling Green University. After just one season in Toronto, Berti elected to enter free agency after the 2018 season.
Berti would sign a minor league contract with Miami where he would play in 432 games over the next five seasons. Since he finished his stint with the Yankees just shy of six seasons of MLB service, he could have been kept for his final year of arbitration eligibility. Instead, the Yankees non-tendered Berti allowing him to seek a deal with a new team in free agency.
The right-handed Berti will bring defensive versatility to the Cubs as well as good plate discipline and speed on the base paths. There is the potential for Berti to slot in at second or third base as it appears that Nico Hoerner will not be ready for Opening Day as he recovers from flexor tendon surgery.
