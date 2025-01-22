Which New York Yankees Are Eligible for The Hall of Fame in 2026?
Former New York Yankees Ichiro Suzuki and CC Sabathia, along with closer Billy Wagner, were voted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday, joining Classic Baseball Era Committee elects Dave Parker and Dick Allen in this year’s class.
Outfielders Carlos Beltrán (70.3%) and Andruw Jones (66.2%), both of whom briefly donned the pinstripes, fell just short of the 75% threshold required for induction. Beltrán’s vote total marked a significant improvement, having earned just 46.1% in 2023 and 57.1% last year. However, Jones now has only two more opportunities to be elected.
Other former Yankees who will remain on the ballot for 2026 include third baseman Alex Rodriguez (37.1% in 2025, his fourth year on the ballot), left-handed starter Andy Pettitte (27.9% in 2025, his seventh year), and outfielder Bobby Abreu (19.5% in 2025, his sixth year). Meanwhile, former Yankees Curtis Granderson, Russell Martin, Brian McCann, and Troy Tulowitzki did not reach the 5% vote threshold required to remain on the ballot for next year.
To be eligible for Hall of Fame consideration, players must have at least 10 seasons in Major League Baseball and be retired for five full years. For instance, players eligible for the 2026 ballot must have played their final game in 2020.
In addition to Beltrán, Jones, Rodriguez, Pettitte, and Abreu, two former Yankees will join next year’s ballot. Here is a closer look at each:
3B/1B/DH Edwin Encarnación
Encarnación, 42, spent far more time tormenting the Yankees than wearing their uniform, but he did play 44 games for New York in 2019.
Acquired in a midseason trade with the Seattle Mariners, the right-handed slugger posted a .249/.325/.531 slash line over 197 plate appearances, including 13 home runs with his signature "parrot walk" trot. He finished with 34 combined home runs and a 129 wRC+, despite missing time due to a wrist fracture and an oblique injury.
The Yankees declined his $20 million option that offseason, paying a $5 million buyout. That decision ultimately proved to be the right one.
Encarnación struggled in 2020, hitting .157/.250/.377 with 10 home runs and 19 RBIs in a pandemic-shortened season with the Chicago White Sox—his final year in the majors.
Despite a tough ending to his career, Encarnación’s overall production speaks for itself. A three-time All-Star with the Toronto Blue Jays, he spent half of his 16-year career in the AL East. Against the Yankees, he batted .271 with 26 home runs and 87 RBIs in 142 games.
Overall, Encarnación hit 20 or more home runs in 10 seasons, including a stretch of at least 32 home runs per year from 2012 to 2019. He also surpassed 100 RBIs six times, leading the American League with 127 RBIs in 2016.
His career, which included stints with the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Indians (now the Guardians), ended with a 35.5 bWAR, a .846 OPS, 1,832 hits, 424 home runs, 1,261 RBIs, and 1,099 runs scored.
2B Neil Walker
Walker, 39, also spent just one season with the Yankees.
Signed to a one-year, $4 million contract in March 2018, Walker played 113 games for New York. He struggled early, finishing April with a .402 OPS, but bounced back to post a .738 OPS over the rest of the season. His final line for the year was .219/.309/.354, with two walk-off hits in pinstripes.
His best years came with the Pittsburgh Pirates, where he accumulated 15.5 bWAR in his first seven seasons. The former 11th-overall pick finished fifth in the 2010 NL Rookie of the Year voting and won the 2014 NL Silver Slugger Award for second basemen. He helped the Pirates reach the postseason in three straight years during the mid-2010s.
In his 12-year career, Walker totaled 1,224 hits, 149 home runs, and a .988 fielding percentage at second base, though he never made an All-Star team. He also played for the New York Mets, Milwaukee Brewers, Philadelphia Phillies, and Miami Marlins.
Other notable first-year Hall of Fame candidates include Ryan Braun, Shin-Soo Choo, Gio González, Alex Gordon, Cole Hamels, Matt Kemp, Howie Kendrick, Nick Markakis, Daniel Murphy, Hunter Pence, and Rick Porcello.
