Ex-Yankees’ World Series Champion Sends Stern Message to WNBA Icon Caitlin Clark
With his baseball career in the rearview mirror, former New York Yankees pitcher David Wells is now offering up advice to WNBA rookie sensations.
Across his 21-season MLB career (four of which were with the Yankees), Wells was a three-time All-Star, two-time World Series champion, and threw the second perfect game in pinstripes against the Minnesota Twins on May 17, 1998.
Wells spoke with Fox News as part of an article that was released on Thursday. The ex-Yankee sent a clear message to Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark about how she should handle the jealousy she faces among competitors.
"That’s my advice to Caitlin: get thick skin and push back," Wells said. "Nobody wants to be pushed around, but they’re flagrant, you can’t really do anything about it. That’s the discrepancy of the referee to do that. But it looks bad on the other person. She’s always taking the high road, which is tip your cap.”
Wells is referencing a WNBA game from Father’s Day where Clark was hit on the head by fellow rookie star Angel Reese.
Reese picked up a flagrant foul on the play, then complained in her postgame press conference that Clark receives a “special whistle” during games.
Clark and Reese’s rivalry goes back to the 2023 NCAA National Championship game when Reese taunted Clark seconds before winning the championship.
Clark, who was the NCAA's all-time leading scorer and No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, offered nothing but praise for Reese after the flagrant foul on Sunday.
“She has an entire fan base that has supported her," Clark said. "She’s been a tremendous player. It’s been fun getting to compete against (her).”
"[Clark is] taking the high road, killing them with kindness,” Wells added. “And that to me, you see when people do that, it really pisses the other person off because they want a reaction out of them. It’s going to happen eventually; someone’s going to cheap-shot her, and she’s going to turn around and deck them."
Wells, who went 68-28 with a 3.90 ERA in 851.2 career innings with the Yankees, clearly believes that it’s only a matter of time before Clark stops taking the high road against Reese and her other WNBA competitors.