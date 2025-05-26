Former All-Star Making Angels Debut vs. Yankees
Chris Taylor will be joining the Los Angeles Angels in center field against the New York Yankees, according to Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic.
The Angels have not yet confirmed the signing.
Taylor has played 12 seasons in the MLB, 10 of them with the Dodgers, and has slashed .250/.328/.421 over the course of his career. He went to the World Series with the Dodgers in 2024, but saw very little play time against the Yankees in that series. He had suffered a groin injury in July 2024, and only played in 87 games over the season.
The former All-Star has been underutilized by the Dodgers in the 2025 season so far, and they released him from the team on May 18. Taylor was the second veteran player released from the team of late, after catcher Austin Barnes was designated for assignment on May 14.
A roster spot opened up after the Angels designated right-handed pitcher Shaun Anderson for assignment on May 24, Taylor will reportedly jump right into play later this evening.
Taylor was an impressive prospect in his early years for the Dodgers, and an All-Star in 2021, but has struggled since an elbow surgery following that season.
Now 34 years old, the utility player's injury history has hindered his recent performance. The Dodgers' leadership had only good memories with Taylor, however, and president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman had some kind parting words upon his release.
“He was a huge part of so much success that we’ve enjoyed," Friedman said. "Can’t say enough about the human, the worker, the teammate, the player. He’s one of the toughest guys I’ve ever been around. We’ll always have a place for CT. And whenever he’s done playing four, five, six years from now, I hope, he’s always connected to the Dodgers.”
The Angels will play their first game against the Yankees on May 26, with the first pitch set for 9:38 p.m. EST.
