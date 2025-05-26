Yankees GM Hints at Pitching Additions
The New York Yankees have some serious needs they're tying to address before the MLB trade deadline passes at the end of July. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said in an interview this weekend that the Pinstripes are always looking to add more pitchers, either to start or as relievers.
“Always pitching, pitching, pitching, whether that’s adding to the rotation or adding to the bullpen,” he said when asked what sports the Yankees were looking to fill.
New York will be without their best pitcher for an entire season as Gerrit Cole recovers from Tommy John surgery, though he is expected to return in 2026. The team was dealt an additional blow this offseason when Luis Gil suffered a lat strain in spring training. Gil, who won the AL Rookie of the Year award last season, is not expected to return until July at the earliest.
While the Yankees could choose to kick off the 2025 trade market, they've had some help from offseason addition LHP Max Fried. In 11 games started, Fried has thrown an impressive 1.29 ERA. After replacing closer Devin Williams, Yankees reliever Adam Weaver has also been having a successful season, and is expected to sign a new contract with the team before entering free agency.
NJ.com writer Randy Miller suggested several teams the Yankees GM could look to for additional pitchers.
"Potential pitching targets for the Yankees come July could include Angels left-hander Tyler Anderson (2-1, 3.60 ERA, 10 starts), Reds right-hander Nick Martinez (2-5, 3.34 ERA, 10 starts) and Nationals closer Kyle Finnegan (2.41 ERA, 19 games, 15 saves)," Miller wrote.
Several other insiders have suggested the Yankees trade for various other players, ranging from Baltimore Orioles closer Felix Bautista to Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes.
