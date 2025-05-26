Yankees’ Aaron Judge Catches Shohei Ohtani, Kyle Schwarber
The New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge continues to top the American League in home runs, scoring his 18th of the season this past weekend against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field in Denver.
The 405-foot hit was Judge's second of the series against Colorado. He also logged a 365-footer during the first game in the series on May 23, his first-ever home run at Coors Field during his first-ever regular season game played there. He is only four parks away from making history as the 7th player to play in all 30 active MLB ballparks, and will have the opportunity to bring the number down to three this summer when the Yankees face off against the St. Louis Cardinals from Busch Stadium.
While Judge leads the AL this season in home runs — and total runs (49) and batting average (.397) and on-base percentage (.487) — he has no shortage of competition from across leagues. Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani and Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber have also logged 18 homers in their 2025 campaigns.
However, neither Ohtani nor Schwarber can touch Judge's other stats. While Ohtani's the league leader in hits, with 54, his batting average pales in comparison to Judge's at .295 and his on-base percentage is a much lower .388. Schwarber is 5th in the NL for OBP, coming in with .398. His batting average sits at .257. The Yankees' captain is simply playing at a level no other players can match, even if they are at the top of the league.
If Judge can raise his batting average back above .400, he will be the first player to end a full MLB season above .4 since Ted Williams in 1941. Regardless of if he continues to hold the HR record for 2025, Judge is an invaluable member of the Yankees' lineup and is sure to offer a dominant performance worth watching.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!