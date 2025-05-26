Yankees Ready to Make Splash at Third Base
The New York Yankees are still trying to figure out the final form of their lineup as they reach a season-high 12 games over .500 heading into the summer. And as they analyze their current roster and those on the field, they may be looking to make a bigger move to set themselves up nicely for the backhalf of the season.
According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Yankees are looking to make a trade for a right-handed batter and someone who can start at third base. The team recently lose Oswaldo Cabrera to a fractured ankle, leaving the position open for the remainder of the season. They'd like to add to the position after a few weeks of adjusting to life without Cabrera.
"The Yankees are aggressively searching for a right-handed bat, preferably a third baseman, while also looking for another starter," Nightengale writes.
Oswald Peraza has spent the most time at third base with Cabrera being injured, but has not had the results New York is confident with. So far, he's hit .172/.243/.328.
There have been lingering rumors of the Yankees testing former catcher and current first baseman Ben Rice there, but manager Aaron Boone has since shut down those rumors. General manager Brian Cashman also shut down the rumors that the team is inquiring about another starting third baseman.
“It’s hard to make improvements this part of the season,” Cashman said. “We’ve got what we’ve got. We’ll assess it and move forward with opportunities as they start to present themselves at whatever positions they do.”
The Yankees were linked to St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado over the offseason, making him the first name to think of on a potential list.
Without knowing the exact options on the table, the Yankees may be doing their due diligence and trying to find the right canidate to replace Cabrera long-term this season. And if they find the right option, they could make a move.
