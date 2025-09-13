Former MVP Becoming Yankees Afterthought
After serving as such a critical piece of the New York Yankees' lineup in the first half of the season, first baseman Paul Goldschmidt has suddenly become an afterthought as the playoffs swiftly approach.
One of the Bronx Bombers' big additions this offseason after Juan Soto departed for the crosstown New York Mets, Goldschmidt agreed to a one-year deal with the Yankees worth $12.5 million as a free agent last offseason.
The 37-year-old wasn't his normal self during his final campaign with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2024, slashing .245/.302/.414 with 22 home runs across 154 games, and it seemed as though his age had finally caught up to him.
New York had confidence that Goldschmidt would bounce back nonetheless, and he rewarded its trust in him by jumping out to a torrid start this year.
Through the end of May, he was batting .338/.394/.495 to go alongside six home runs and 28 RBIs while playing nearly everyday for the Yankees. The 2022 NL MVP and seven-time All-Star had turned back the clock while helping steer one of the league's top offenses, but Goldschmit soon fell into a June swoon.
Over 84 at-bats that month, he hit .143/.226/.238 with just two home runs. His OPS dropped to .767 as a result, though a solid July in which he posted a .708 OPS kept his numbers from completely plummeting.
It was more of the same for Goldschmidt in August, posting a .704 OPS in 67 at-bats, though he sustained a right knee sprain in the middle of the month that hampered his availability and seemingly his performance as well.
He is still dealing with the effects of the ailment despite avoiding a trip to the injured list, as he's also been battling through a bone bruise on his knee.
Goldschmidt has had just eight at-bats during September and gone 2-for-8 while Ben Rice has taken over the starting first baseman duties whenever he isn't catching.
With Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge both healthy as well, there aren't many opportunities for Aaron Boone to slot Goldschmidt into the designated hitter slot in the lineup either.
Given that he's a likely future Hall of Famer who has still put up an above-average 106 wRC+ on the season and has appeared in the playoffs six times during his career, Goldschmidt should remain a fixture on the Yankees' roster through the end end of their postseason run.
Even so, he's become an afterthought for the Yankees after being instrumental to their success over the first few months of the campaign.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!