Yankees Reveal Anthony Volpe Injury Diagnosis
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed further details regarding Anthony Volpe's ongoing shoulder injury ahead of the team's series finale against the Detroit Tigers.
Per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch, Boone stated that Volpe was diagnosed with a partial labrum tear and that the club's original belief when it was MRI'd all the way back in May was that it was an old injury he could battle through this season. The Yankees' skipper also stated that the 24-year-old has reaggravated the ailment on numerous occasions, including doing so last weekend against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Furthermore, Boone stated that the team doesn't believe Volpe will require an injured list stint and that his injury didn't play a role in him being benched for José Caballero.
The New York Post's Joel Sherman previously reported that Volpe received a cortisone shot in his left shoulder on September 10, and that the injury originated from a dive for a ball on May 3 against the Tampa Bay Rays in which he felt his shoulder "pop".
"Volpe felt a “pop” in his left shoulder diving for a ball May 3 against the Rays, and while the Yankees reported no structural damage at the time, there has been discomfort on occasion in the area since," Sherman wrote.
The expectation remaining that Volpe will fight through the injury and remain on New York's active roster through the playoffs, though Boone noted that he'll receive another MRI once the team's season concludes.
Volpe began the season on a high note, slashing .233/.326/.442 with five home runs, 19 RBIs and four stolen bases through the time of his injury on May 3.
Since then, however, he has batted .197/.248/.378 with 14 homers, 51 RBIs and 12 stolen bases all while ranking in the second percentile for Outs Above Average (OAA) across the league with -9, according to Baseball Savant.
One of the top defenders in baseball over the first two seasons of his career, Volpe's injury has likely played a significant role in his sudden downward spiral on that side of the ball.
The former first-round pick and top prospect has drawn the ire of Yankees fans over the last few months, but there's now some rationale for his struggles.
Though Volpe will still receive playing time, New York may be more cautious with how often it deploys him and continuing call on Caballero at a heightened level.
