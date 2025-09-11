Insider: Yankees Have Top 10 MLB Rookies
One year ago, New York Yankees right-hander Luis Gil exploded on the scene, going 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA on his way to earning American League Rookie of the Year. Another Yankees pitcher is getting Rookie of the Year consideration this year.
Will Warren made his 30th start of the season Tuesday, holding the Detroit Tigers to a pair of runs over six innings of work. While he ended up with the no-decision (thanks to an epic bullpen meltdown), Warren sports an 8-6 record with a 4.22 ERA. Those may seem like pedestrian numbers for a big-league pitcher, but it's not too shabby for a 26-year-old rookie facing the pressure of a postseason push amid the Big Apple's bright lights.
As a result, The Athletic's Jim Bowden lists Warren as his No. 7 AL rookie this season.
"Warren, 26, has made (30) starts for the Yankees this year, allowing two earned runs or fewer in (21) of his starts," Bowden wrote Monday. "As the Yankees have been making their postseason push, he’s been at his best; in the second half, he’s had a (3.48) ERA in (10) starts. Batters are hitting just .199 against his four-seam fastball, which has been his bread-and-butter.
"His above-average extension has made his 93-94 mph fastball look more like 96-97," Bowden added. "He’s been much better pitching at Yankee Stadium than on the road (3.28 ERA at home compared to 5.43 on the road)."
Bowden lists Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz his top AL rookie, followed by Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony and Texas Rangers right-hander Jack Leiter.
As for Jasson Dominguez, Bowden had "The Martian" as his preseason pick for AL Rookie of the Year and admitted he "whiffed" on that prediction. Bowden said Dominguez is having an "OK" rookie year, but not good enough to crack the top 10.
The 22-year-old Dominguez is hitting .255 this season with 10 home runs, 46 RBIs and 21 stolen bases. Given the Yankees potential glut of outfielders, the once-untradable outfielder could find himself on the block after the season.
Aaron Judge is set as the right fielder. Trent Grisham will be a free agent. Cody Bellinger might also hit the open market if he opts out of his contract. And slugging prospect Spencer Jones could be ready to make his pinstripes debut. Depending on what general manager Brian Cashman decides this winter, Dominguez might be left without a seat in the Bronx when the music stops.
