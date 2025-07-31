Former Yankees Catcher Traded to World Series Contender
Former New York Yankees catcher Ben Rortvedt is moving on up ahead of Thursday's 6 p.m. ET trade deadline. That's according to ESPN's Jeff Passan, who reported Wednesday on a three-team trade.
- Los Angeles Dodgers get: LHP Adam Serwinowski, RHP Paul Gervase, C Ben Rortvedt
- Tampa Bay Rays get: C Hunter Feduccia, RHP Brian Van Belle
- Cincinnati Reds get: RHP Zack Littell
Rortvedt is no stranger to packing his bags and changing teams.
He made his MLB debut in 2021 with the Minnesota Twins, who selected him in the second round of the 2016 MLB Draft.
Before the 2022 season, the Twins traded him, along with infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and third baseman Josh Donaldson to the Yankees in exchange for catcher Gary Sanchez and infielder Gio Urshela.
The 27-year-old backstop played in 32 games for the Yankees in 2023, hitting .118 with two home runs and four RBIs as the backup to Jose Trevino.
In March 2024, the Yankees traded Rortvedt to the Tampa Bay Rays as part of the three-team deal with the Miami Marlins which brought infielder Jon Berti to the Bronx.
Rortvedt played in a career-high 112 games last season for the Rays, hitting .228 with three home runs and 31 RBIs.
He had seen action this year in 26 games for Tampa Bay before Wednesday's trade. MLB.com's Sonja Chen reports the Rays designated Rortvedt for assignment and outrighted him to Triple-A on June 1 after hitting .095 in the big leagues this year.
As a result, Rortvedt moves from the outhouse to the penthouse. The Dodgers (63-46) have a three-game lead over the San Diego Padres in the National League. FanGraphs gives Los Angeles a 20.8% chance of winning the World Series, making the Dodgers the overwhelming favorites to win the Fall Classic.
