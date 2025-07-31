Yankees Are Best Fit for Diamondbacks Pitcher
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is on the clock. He is facing Thursday's 6 p.m. ET trade deadline as he shops for starting pitching and bullpen help.
"The Yankees are still looking to add a reliever or two and possibly a starter – preferably a controllable one," MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported.
"A starting pitcher and at least two relievers are still on the shopping list, and executives haven't ruled out adding one more position player to the mix, aiming for more flexibility and versatility," MLB.com's Bryan Hoch added.
With that said, it appears all roads for the Yankees lead to Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly.
"The Yankees, Astros, Red Sox, Cubs and Blue Jays are among the contenders who could be in the market for a high-end rental starter. Kelly, a 36-year-old with a 3.22 ERA in 128⅔ innings, can fit all those teams," ESPN's Alden Gonzalez reported.
In addition, Kelly is considered the player most likely to be traded, according to ESPN's David Schoenfield.
Among the best fits for the right-hander are the Yankees, Cubs, Astros, Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers, according to Schoenfield.
"Kelly might be viewed as more of a grind-it-out innings eater, but that feels like a bit of a disservice to his ability, especially since he's pitching well with a 2.56 ERA over his past 10 starts, lowering his season ERA to 3.22," Schoenfield wrote. "After getting knocked out early in his second start of the season, he has gone at least five innings in every start since then, usually going six or seven.
"His superlative work in the 2023 postseason (2.25 ERA across four starts) is another reason he's a fit with any contender," Schoenfield added.
Arizona figures to be active with both Kelly and Zac Gallen on the market. The Diamondbacks signaled they are open for business Wednesday night with the blockbuster trade of All-Star slugger Eugenio Suarez to the Seattle Mariners.
If Cashman can't trade for Kelly, Schoenfield also says the Yankees are a best fit for Baltimore Orioles right-hander Charlie Morton. The 41-year-old right-hander is 7-8 with a 5.42 ERA in 23 games (17 starts) this season.
But the two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion has given up three runs or less in seven of his last eight starts.
