Yankees Announce Roster Moves After Austin Slater Trade
The New York Yankees have added outfielder Austin Slater, whom they landed from the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday, to their 26-man roster before Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Series. As a corresponding move, they optioned catcher J.C. Escarra to Triple-A Syracuse.
Slater is not in tonight's lineup against Rays right-handed starting pitcher Zack Littell. The 32-year-old, who primarily played in the corner outfield spots for the White Sox this season, has slashed .236/.299/.423 with five home runs and 20 RBIs in 135 plate appearances. He has performed far better against left-handed pitching with an .859 OPS as opposed to his .542 when facing righties this year.
There was some thought that the Yankees would send Oswald Peraza down to Triple-A after acquiring a pair of infieders in Ryan McMahon and Amed Rosario, though Escarra got the boot instead.
The 30-year-old left-handed hitter has slashed a paltry .205/.299/.337 in 97 trips to the plate this season, though he's excelled defensively behind the plate. In 207 innings, Escarra recorded one Defensive Run Saved (DRS) with four Framing Runs, per Baseball Savant.
Ben Rice should now see an uptick in his playing time at catcher alongside Austin Wells. He's only spent 56 2/3 innings there in the majors, but with New York looking for ways to give all of its top hitters consistent at-bats, the club is willing to be resourceful.
