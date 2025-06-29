Yankees Target Turning Heads for Pirates
The New York Yankees have their eyes on a few players at the MLB trade deadline, including Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa. And in the Pirates' most recent win over the New York Mets, the utility man stole the show with his defensive play.
Holding a 3-1 lead over the Mets at the top of the fourth inning, the Pirates infielder caught everyone's attention. New York hit an infield bouncer down the third base line, which third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes missed on while trying to field it. Kiner-Falefa trailed him from shortstop, fielding the ball and then tagging the runner heading to third base just a moment later.
The Pirates went on to win the game 9-2.
Kiner-Falefa has been linked to the Yankees multiple times as the trade deadline approaches. They reportedly "have their eyes" on the Pittsburgh veteran as they try to solidify their infield, moving Jazz Chisholm Jr. to third base full-time, and allowing themselves to have options at second.
"The New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants are keeping a close eye on versatile Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who should be available at the trade deadline," USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported.
Kiner-Falefa isn't the only name to watch for New York, but if the Yankees are interested in his services defensively, they just got a prime example of how good the infelder can be. Maybe that boosts the idea of them making a move for him before the deadline.
