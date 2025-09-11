Former Yankees Outfielder Dies at 68
Former New York Yankees outfielder Brian Dayett passed away at the age of 68 this weekend after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.
Dayett, a Connecticut native, was drafted by the Yankees in the 16th round of the 1978 amateur draft at the age of 21. He made his major league debut with the Pinstripes in 1983 after leading the International League with 35 home runs and 108 RBIs for the then-Yankees Triple-A affiliate, the Columbus Clippers.
After two seasons with the Yankees, Dayett was traded to the Chicago Cubs in December of1984, where he would play three seasons. After the Cubs signed Andre Dawson in 1987, filling Dayett's spot at right field, his contract was sold to the Nippon Ham Fighters of the Japan Pacific League. After serving primarily as a reserve, Dayett officially retired from baseball after the 1991 season.
In his career, which spanned 218 MLB games, Dayett hit a .258 batting average, .316 on-base percentage and .427 slugging percentage, recording 14 home runs (including four in his second season with the Yankees) and 68 RBIs.
Following his career as a player, Dayett began coaching the Windy City ThunderBolts of the independent Frontier League, then called the Will County Cheetahs of the Heartland League, in 1997, leading them to win the league's championship the following year. In 2014, Dayett served as a coach on the Texas Rangers staff following the resignation of manager Ron Washington.
Dayett battled Parkinson's Disease for 25 years after initially being diagnosed in 2000, according to a post by friend and teammate Jody Davis. The disease is a progressive neurological disorder that impacts the central nervous system.
“Brian fought a 25 year battle against Parkinson’s Disease, with the loving support of his wife Christine and their two sons,” Davis wrote. “He became critically ill in early 2024 and held on fiercely for an amazing year and a half - to be with those he held dearest and to continue watching baseball, a game which he loved until the end.”
Davis ended the post by asking for "prayers and strength" for Dayett's family while they mourn his passing.
