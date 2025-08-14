Cubs Release Former Yankees Infielder
A former New York Yankees infielder is now looking for a new team as the season reaches its home stretch.
According to MLB.com's transaction log, the Chicago Cubs released Jon Berti on Wednesday after designating him for assignment on Tuesday.
Berti signed a one-year deal worth $2 million with Chicago in January. He appeared in 51 contests for the club this season and slashed .210/.262/.230 with 11 stolen bases while primarily playing third base (28 games) and second base (13 games).
The 35-year-old spent the entire 2024 campaign with the Yankees after they acquired him from the Miami Marlins in a three-team trade that also included the Tampa Bay Rays on March 27.
Berti was subsequently placed on New York's Opening Day roster, but he was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left groin strain on April 13. He began a rehab assignment two weeks later and was reinstated on May 4, though he'd return to the 10-day IL with a left calf strain on May 25.
After being transferred to the 60-day IL on June 12 and later suffering a setback in his recovery, Berti started a rehab assignment in late August and was reinstated on September 9.
He ended up appearing in just 25 regular season games for the Yankees, during which he slashed .273/.342/.318 with a homer and six RBIs. During the playoffs, Berti hit .182/.250/.182 over 11 at-bats.
New York non-tendered Berti in the offseason, paving the way for him to join the Cubs.
The Toronto Blue Jays selected Berti in the 18th round of the 2011 MLB Draft. He was traded to the Cleveland Guardians for cash considerations in April 2018, though he was traded back to Toronto in June and made his big-league debut for the team that September.
After being outrighted and electing free agency, Berti signed a minor league contract with the Marlins leading into the 2019 campaign. He played in parts of five seasons for the club, hitting .258/.338/.367 with 23 home runs, 118 RBIs and 91 stolen bases across 432 games and 1,535 plate appearances.
