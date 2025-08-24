Former Prospect Crushing Yankees With Red Sox
Carlos Narvàez had risen through the New York Yankees organization since 2015. They signed him as an international free agent, and he began his professional career in rookie ball at the age of 17. After a short stint with the club that developed him in 2024, Narvàez finally got a real shot at the big league level with the Boston Red Sox, and he has made his old club pay for trading him.
In the middle of Boston's 12-1 beatdown of the Yankees at home, Narvàez led the charge, going 3-4 with two RBI. Scorched earth might be the best way to describe what the former farmhand did to his old team. Every time he made contact, he did so as if every ball had rocket fuel coming off it after leaving his bat.
For all three of Narvàez's hits, he exhibited elite batspeed, swinging the bat over 75 MPH each time. That is over his average 72.2 MPH bat speed on the year, which puts him in the 50th percentile in MLB.
With that elite bat speed came big exit velo numbers. His single against Will Warren was hit at 109.3 MPH. He hit another single off Tim Hill for 102 MPH. His magnum opus on the afternoon, though, came against brand new Yankee Paul Blackburn. He ripped a 414-foot home run at 104.7 MPH, which would have been a home run in every stadium in the league. That big blast had no ambiguity to it.
On the season, Narvàez is hitting .249/.321/.417. His game is elevated against his old team, for which he played in just six games at the big league level. Against the Yankees, he has Judgian numbers, hitting .348/.545/.652 in 33 plate appearances. He has a double, two home runs, and six RBI. His 15 total bases against the Yankees are the most he has had against any team. Second are the Blue Jays with 11, whom he has a paltry .554 OPS against.
The only saving grace here for the Yankees is that they may have something in Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz. At the age of 21, he has pitched to a 2.28 ERA in 126.1 IP for Somerset and Hudson Valley.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!