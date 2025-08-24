By The Numbers: Yankees Stats vs. Red Sox Are Shocking
If the 2025 New York Yankees have a kryptonite, it's the Boston Red Sox. A 12-1 beatdown doesn't feel all that startling when you consider how this team has played against them all year. On every front, it feels like Boston has the edge, and it doesn't matter where they play, whether it's at Fenway or in the Bronx. Alex Cora's Sox have made River Avenue their summer home.
The Yankees have one of the best offenses in the league, but against Boston, they seem unable to find any traction. On the season, the Yankees are hitting as a team .250/.329/.450. All of that changes against Boston. Those numbers take a drastic fall, hitting a collective .215/.284/.350 against them.
While the Yankees have played down against their rival, Boston has played up. The Red Sox are hitting .274/.370/.476 off Yankee pitching. As a whole, they're hitting .253/.325/.426.
The only player with an .800 OPS against Boston with an adequate sample size is Aaron Judge. Judge is hitting .250/.289/.556. The next best hitter has been Austin Wells, who is hitting .273/.304/.444. Paul Goldschmidt, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Cody Bellinger, Anthony Volpe, Giancarlo Stanton, Ben Rice, Jasson Dominguez, and Trent Grisham all have a sub-.700 OPS when facing Boston's pitching.
On the flip side, the Sox have 10 hitters with an OPS over .800 against the Yankees. Seven of them have an OPS over 1.000. Carlos Narvaez, the former Yankee farmhand, is hitting .348/.545/.652 against his old team. He has two homers and six RBI in seven games.
The last time the Yankees won against Boston was on June 6th. They won that game 9-6, but have since lost eight straight. Boston has outscored them 23-44.
Funny enough, this losing streak is the longest streak the Yankees have had against Boston since 2009. That year, the Yankees didn't win a game in Boston until June. They proceeded to win eight straight games after dropping their first eight.
If the Minnesota Twins are the get-right team for the Yankees, it's the Boston Red Sox where they take their biggest steps back. Before this series, the Yankees won seven of their last eight games. They ended up cutting their deficit in the AL East down to four. With three straight losses to Boston, they are now 6.5 games behind first. They have a 3.2% chance to win the division. Boston's odds are a little higher. Their chances of winning the East are 13.6%.
Both seem like locks to make it to October, though. The Yankees have an 87.8% chance, and the Sox have a 97% chance.
Anything can happen in baseball, and the postseason can be about getting hot at the right time. Just look at the 2023 Arizona Diamondbacks, who made light work of the Dodgers and Phillies, despite being underdogs against both.
The issue with the Aaron Boone era has been that most of their playoff woes have been against division rivals, and there is a chance they'll encounter Boston in October. That's not a good sign, given this team's history under him.
Boone's introduction to October was being outclassed against Boston in 2018. His teams then lost to the Astros in 2019, the Rays in 2020, the Red Sox again in 2021, and the Astros in 2022. The only time a rival didn't defeat the Yankees was during the World Series last year, but both New York and Los Angeles have faced each other numerous times in the sport's history.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!