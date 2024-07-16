Giants Electrifying All-Star Could Be Worthy Deadline Addition For Yankees
New York Yankees fans should have a lot of hope for the club despite a rough recent stretch.
The Yankees haven't had as much success in recent weeks as they did over the first few months of the season, but they still are considered one of the top contenders to win the World Series this season and should get even better soon with the trade deadline being just two weeks away.
New York has been linked to a handful of players and one who significantly could help the Yankees' bullpen would be San Francisco Giants electrifying closer Camilo Doval.
San Francisco had high hopes for the 2024 season but things haven't gone its way and Doval was mentioned as someone teams will target at the deadline if the Giants ultimately end up selling, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"If the San Francisco Giants sell at the trade deadline, teams will pounce on 27-year-old closer Camilo Doval, despite his struggles," Nightengale said.
His numbers may not jump off the page this season, but he still would be a hot commodity on the trade market. He earned his first All-Star nod last season and had a 2.93 ERA and a National League-leading 39 saves. He had a 2.53 ERA in 2022 and a 3.00 ERA in 2021 so there's reason to believe he will get back on track.
Doval's 4.38 ERA isn't great this year, but he still is in the 97th percentile in fastball velocity, 97th percentile in whiff percentage, and 95th percentile in ground ball percentage. Plus, he is under team control until 2028.
He would be a great option to add more swing-and-miss stuff to the bullpen this summer and possibly take over the closer spot for the foreseeable future.
