Yankees Spark Confusion With Jazz Chisholm Trade Comments

The New York Yankees have floated the idea that they are open to the idea of trading second baseman Jazz Chisholm, despite his 31 homer/31 stolen base season, and fans and commentators are shocked at the idea.

Chisholm was one of the Yankees' most reliable bats and best infield defenders in 2025 (when healthy), and while he has one more year under team control with no extension in sight, it seems foolish for the Yankees to part ways with him given the rest of their infield makeup.

In a recent Hot Stove episode on MLB Network, hosts Matt Vasgersian and Harold Reynolds were shocked to discover that the "open-minded" approach Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was taking on the second baseman was not open-mindedness toward an extension, but toward a potential trade.

"No, he's talking about potentially trading a guy who filled up the stat sheet for them, added to their athleticism exponentially for me," Vasgersian said.

"And gave them some swag!" Reynolds added.

Oct 8, 2025; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) tags out Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Addison Barger (47) at first base during the sixth inning during game four of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium.

"Maybe this is posturing, maybe this is trying to get the price down on a long-term..." Vasgersian trailed off.

"Brian doesn't posture," Reynolds said. "He really doesn't."

The two hosts traded theories about whether Chisholm is considered a bad personality fit for the Yankees, which has been suggested before given his boldness, style and tendency to wear his heart on his sleeve. They also stressed that he's a great fit on the Yankees, and the possibility is confusing.

They concluded that there my well be something bubbling under the surface that we aren't privy to yet, but that it would be hard for the Yankees to do better at second base, and that of their infield at the moment, Chisholm is their best guy.

One commenter was frustrated, writing, "God forbid we keep any good players," and another was distressed at the possibility, "Great. Create another hole in the lineup. There’s only 2 2B in the entire league who would be any semblance of an upgrade, and one of them has us on his no trade list."

Oct 7, 2025; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) hits a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game three of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium.

Does a Chisholm Trade Make Sense for the Yankees?

A Chisholm trade would likely be used to help the Yankees land another pitcher, likely a starting pitcher based off of their stated priorities, but it would come at a significant cost to the Yankees' infield.

At the moment, the infield makeup is Chisholm, Ben Rice at first (and catcher, as needed), Ryan McMahon at third, Jose Caballero or Oswaldo Cabrera at shortstop with Anthony Volpe returning in the summer, and utility players Amed Rosario and Jorbit Vivas filling in as needed.

The most practical explanation for a Chisholm trade is that the Yankees are openly shopping for right-handed-hitting players, but Chisholm does not seem like the most practical lefty to shed. Chisholm was among the most productive batters on the roster this year, with a .481 slugging percentage, an .813 OPS, the 31 home runs and 80 RBIs.

