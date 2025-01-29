Hal Steinbrenner Reveals Yankees Will Discuss Contract Extension With Aaron Boone
Managing the New York Yankees is one of the most difficult jobs in professional sports. Despite seven consecutive winning seasons for Aaron Boone, Yankees managers will always be judged by how many World Series rings they bring to the Bronx.
On Tuesday, in an exclusive interview with Meredith Marakovitz of the YES Network, Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner confirmed that discussions will be getting underway for a new contract for Boone. Steinbrenner was supportive of Boone and told Marakovitz that picking up Boone’s option was not a hard decision for the Yankees to make.
“No, I’ve always thought Aaron Boone was a very good manager, and that is his reputation in the industry. We will be talking with him in the days and weeks to come,” Steinbrenner said.
Boone took over as the Yankees manager in 2018 and has amassed a 603-429 record over that time. Under Boone, the team has made the playoffs in every season except 2023, most notably losing in the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers last year. Boone has led the Yankees to three AL East Division titles and has a 22-23 record in the postseason.
Steinbrenner mentioned that with just a couple of weeks to go before Spring Training begins, the priority for Boone and the Yankees is the roster itself. It’s been a busy offseason for the Yankees who had to replace the offensive production of departed free agent Juan Soto. So far, the Bronx Bombers have beefed up their pitching with Max Fried and Devin Williams and have added Paul Goldschmidt and Cody Bellinger to their lineup.
Marakovitz asked Steinbrenner if the Yankees would begin these conversations with Boone during the season or if they would wait until the offseason.
“I’m not going to get into specifics, but no, we’ll be having discussions during the season without a doubt. Again, there was so much to do before then but that will happen sooner rather than later.”
Steinbrenner, who was critiqued by MLB insider Jeff Passan on Tuesday for trying to limit the Yankees' spending, has always supported Boone even after his heavily criticized decision-making in the World Series. Look for Boone’s new deal to surpass Craig Counsell's record-setting managerial contract of five years and $40 million with the Chicago Cubs.
Read More:
- Jeff Passan Harshly Criticizes Yankees Ownership, Reluctance to Exceed Luxury Tax
- Yankees’ Aaron Boone Reveals Plan For Jazz Chisholm, Jasson Dominguez, DJ LeMahieu
- Ex-Yankees Pitcher Michael King Reportedly Back on Trade Block