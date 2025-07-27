Yankees Legend Inducted Into MLB Hall of Fame
Former New York Yankees ace CC Sabathia has been inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame.
Sabathia, a first ballot Hall of Famer, was elected with 86.8 percent of the vote by the Baseball Writers Association of America back in January.
Sabathia was inducted alongside Billy Wagner and Ichiro Suzuki, who becomes the first Japanese baseball player inducted. Late Pittsburgh Pirates legend Dave Parker, who passed away just a month ago, and Dick Allen were inducted posthumously.
During the festivities, Sabathia took a photo with fellow Yankees legends Derek Jeter and Mariano Rivera, all of whom were elected with their first ballot. Jeter, famously, was elected to the Hall with 99.7% of possible votes, with one notable abstention that remains a mystery to this day. Rivera's election remains the only unanimous vote in MLB Hall of Fame history.
Sabathia becomes the third Black pitcher elected to the Hall, joining Bob Gibson and Fergie Jenkins. Sabathia won the Cy Young Award in 2007, the year he contributed to the Cleveland Indians' first playoff run since 2001. The year after, he helped the Milwaukee Brewers make the playoffs for the first time since 1982. In 2009, Sabathia was on the Yankees' World Series winning team; the Yankees have not won a World Series since. For that season, he was the 2009 AL Championship Series MVP.
The crowd at Yankee Stadium chanted for Sabathia in honor of his Hall of Fame induction at this afternoon's game against the Philadelphia Phillies.
On the way to Cooperstown, Sabathia's car broke down, leading to a charming interaction with his fans on Twitter, who offered to drive him the rest of the way. Photos from the side of the road showed Sabathia en route with his wife and their four children. Last week, Sabathia shared that he was least looking forward to the speech he would have to give at the ceremony, but most excited to share the day with his family.
