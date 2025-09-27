Insider Silences Yankees' Aaron Boone Rumors
Much to (some) New York Yankees fans' chagrin, it doesn't seem Aaron Boone is going anywhere this offseason.
In a column highlighting 15 teams who could theoretically make a managerial or front office change once the season concludes, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal laid out some reasons as to why New York may not join that club and move on from Boone.
"Much as some Yankees fans wanted Boone fired 627 times already, here are the facts:
"Since Boone took over in 2018, the Yankees’ regular-season winning percentage is third only to the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros," Rosenthal wrote. "The only year in which they missed the playoffs was 2023. They rebounded to reach the World Series in ‘24. And, after a particularly rocky journey in ‘25, they are 21-8 since Aug. 23, second only to Cleveland’s 22-8 mark."
There's always been a lot of heat on Boone, which more or less comes with the territory of being the Yankees' manager. From poor bullpen management to a perceived lack of accountability and everything in-between, he hasn't exactly been the most popular figure throughout his eight-year tenure with the club.
While New York has been a perennial contender under Boone, which is the standard for the organization no matter who is leading the team, it has fallen short time and time again in the playoffs with him at the helm. While the Yankees did make it back to the World Series for the first time in 15 years last postseason, the team didn't exactly put on a dazzling display before eventually falling in five games to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The club's summer collapse didn't gain Boone any fans either, and he seemed to have found himself on the hot seat for at least a fleeting moment. New York has fully rebounded, however, and is now tied with the Toronto Blue Jays for both first place in the AL East and for the best record in the American League at 91-68 heading into the final regular season series of the regular season.
Boone, who Rosenthal noted signed an extension through 2027 back in February, would appear safe for the time being. A playoff collapse of epic proportions may change his standing within the organization, but for now it looks like he'll be back in The Bronx next year.
"That said, the Yankees never seem far away from another implosion," Rosenthal wrote. "An early elimination again would raise the noise level among fans, particularly if sloppy play is again the team’s undoing. But even then, Yankees GM Brian Cashman might be disinclined to part with a manager he considers a good partner.
"Boone in February signed an extension through 2027. The Yankees’ late-season surge has him looking, at least for the moment, safe again. Ditto for Cashman, who has presided over 27 consecutive winning seasons as GM."
