Insider Touts Two Aaron Judge Advantages Yankees Have in Signing Juan Soto
With the Winter Meetings beginning on Monday, December 9, the sentiment within the industry is that Juan Soto's free agency decision is imminent.
It's clear that the New York Yankees are among what now appear to be four teams still in play to sign Soto (along with the Mets, Blue Jays, and Red Sox).
And according to a December 7 report from Jon Heyman of The New York Post, "The Yankees and Mets both remain heavily involved in the five-team Juan Soto Derby, with both clubs recently upping offers into the $710 million-$730 million range — MLB record territory".
Heyman has largely been the MLB insider with the most to offer regarding Soto's signing this offseason, which is likely owed to his close relationship with Soto's agent Scott Boras.
Heyman delivered another Soto-related note on X Sunday that should inspire optimism for Yankees fans.
"Yankees’ edge in Soto derby all things being equal* is Aaron Judge: 1) Judge said from the start he didn’t mind/care if Soto makes more $ (Soto may get double Judge!), and 2) word is Soto loves Judge behind him in lineup and as leader in clubhouse. (*bidding may not be over)," Heyman wrote on X.
Given that we know Judge hasn't spoken to Soto since the season ended, it's good to hear that the 2024 AL MVP is still seen as a positive factor in bringing Soto back to the Yankees.
Since Soto's final deal is likely to be for between 12-15 years, having lineup protection behind him would save the 26-year-old from being subject to a ton of walks for the rest of his career.