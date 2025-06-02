Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Caught Sleeping During Yankees Blowout
The New York Yankees didn't have their best game of the season against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and in fact, may have suffered their worst loss in their biggest series. Their revenge matchup in Los Angeles was supposed to set the stage for the MLB to see that they are closer to walking away champions this year, but things didn't start off great.
After losing the first game of the series, the Yankees returned to the field in hopes of fighting back in Game 2. Instead, they lost 18-2 in a blowout that stunned the baseball world, and left everyone ready to turn off the game - including Shohei Ohtani.
Ohtani was caught dozing off during the Dodgers blowout over the Yankees, according to a video posted by Doug McKain on X, formerly known as Twitter. The Dodgers superstar pitcher was resting in the dugout and had his head on the railling, his eyes closed, and then suddenly jumped up once he woke up.
The Yankees didn't do much in their series with the Dodgers to clear the air from the World Series. Heading into June, they remain the best team in the American League East and a top contender to make the World Series again this fall.
Still, winning over the Dodgers and showing the MLB they are better than the champions would have gone a long way in terms of correcting the concern surrounding New York. Instead, they'll need to wait until their next opportunity to do so.
As for Ohtani getting caught dozing off during the game, most fans were probably doing the same. And in an 18-2 victory, there's not a ton of excitement to watch, even if you're enjoying your team blowout one of the best in Major League Baseball.
