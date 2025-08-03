Luis Gil Makes First Yankees Debut Since Injury
New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Gil has been out all season, but tonight he's back on the mound in pinstripes to make his first start against the Miami Marlins.
The reigning AL Rookie of the Year suffered a torn labrum in this year's spring training, delaying his season until now. He has since completed a rehab assignment with mixed results, but he's ready for action this afternoon as the Yankees hope to avoid a series sweep.
“I’ve been waiting for this time for a long, long time,” Gil said via an interpreter after the Yankees' second loss to the Marlins. “From the moment I got hurt, immediately I just wanted to be out there. It’s been a long process, but I’ve done a good job of following the plan in place to get healthy again [and] allow me to get back on the field.”
In a corresponding move that made room to activate Gil, Jonathan Loaisiga was placed on the 10-day injured list with back tightness.
The Yankees are hoping that a healthy Gil can make up for the fact that they failed to secure a new starting pitcher at the trade deadline, instead acquiring three relievers, three infielders and an outfielder (to make up for the hopefully brief loss of Aaron Judge to the injured list).
As it stands, the Yankees starting roster consists of Max Fried, Carlos Rodon, Will Warren and rising prospect Cam Schlittler, and they have lost Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt to injuries. Gil is looking forward to getting back to work with both the old guard and the new kids.
“It’s amazing to see those guys,” Gil said of Schlittler and Warren. “They’re young guys with amazing talent. They’re doing an excellent job. They’re fighting for it. It’s great to be part of that.”
Since the trade deadline, the Yankees have lost both games to the Miami Marlins, and they have their new relievers to blame, in part. Pitching, while not the Yankees weakest point this season, has been shaky, and the new additions have been called into question in the short time they've been in New York. Gil has a lot of pressure on him heading into tonight, and we can only hope his return will be worth the wait.
